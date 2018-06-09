PD: Man arrested for attempting to have sex with young children

Gilbert police have arrested a man accused of attempting to have sex with very young children.

Police say that on Thursday, 23-year-old Cody Fay began talking with undercover detectives who were posing as the parents of a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old.

According to police, Fay indicated he was interested in meeting the children to engage in sexual activity. Fay sent an image of himself, as well as an explicit photo of a nude girl.

Detectives arranged a meetup with Fay at a hotel in Mesa, where police say Fay believed he would meet the children to have sex.

On Friday, June 8, Fay arrived at the hotel and was arrested by police.

Fay is facing charges of child sex trafficking and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Anyone with additional information which might be useful to this investigation is encouraged to call the Gilbert PD non-emergency number, 480-503-6500, to speak to an officer. The report number related to this incident is 18-000010250.

Further information about human trafficking is available at the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888, or at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

