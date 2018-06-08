Keeping your pets safe in 110-degree heat

When it comes to keeping your pet safe, stores have plenty of options to keep them cool and protected. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pet owners need to protect their pets during the hot summer months. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Veterinarian Kelsey Ozuk’s best rule of thumb is if you don't want to be in the heat your pets don't either.

"Try to go outside at cooler times of the day in the morning when it's less hot and evening after the sun has already gone down," Dr. Ozuk said.

A rule for when it comes to the hot pavement is if you can't put the back of your hand on the pavement for more than two seconds, pets can't put their paws on it either. That's all it takes for them to burn.

[RELATED: Protect your dog's paws in extreme heat]

"It essentially looks like a blister on us so you see peeling and bubbling of that skin," said Dr. Ozuk.

When it comes to keeping your pet safe, stores have plenty of options to keep them cool and protected. There are cool wraps and vests, special pet-formulated sunscreens and a variety of booties for them to wear.

[RELATED: Summer Care Tips for You and Your Pets]

"But you don't want them on too long because dogs sweat from their paw pads. It's the way of helping themselves with thermal cooling," said Dr. Ozuk.

If they are outside, make sure they have shade, several bowls of ice water and even a fan can keep them cool.

Much like humans, pets can suffer from heat exhaustion in just a matter of minutes.

[RELATED: MCSO reminds owners to keep pets cool during extreme heat]

"Excessive panting, really bright red tongue and gums sometimes excessive drooling and sometimes these guys will collapse and won't get up," said Dr. Ozuk.

And never leave your pet inside a hot car.

"It only takes five minutes for it to become 120-130 degrees in your car" Dr. Ozuk.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.