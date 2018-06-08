Recent celebrity suicides put a spotlight on the issue

News of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's suicide left friends and fans of the CNN talent stunned. Many questions arise when a well known person takes their own life.

[RELATED: From pig's brain to beaver: Revisiting Anthony Bourdain's most fearless moments]

[VIDEO: Remembering celebrity chef and author, Anthony Bourdain]

Heather Brown is a suicide prevention expert with Maricopa county. Brown explains that there are many reasons why people choose to take their own life.

“I think the best thing to really think about is that it could happen to anybody at any point, it's part of being human, no one is really immune, no matter how wealthy. It could happen to anyone,” said Brown.

[RELATED: Arizona fashion industry remembers ASU grad Kate Spade]

Whatever the cause, we do know that the number of suicides across the country are rising, up 25 percent since 1999, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control.

That same report shows suicides in Arizona are up 17 percent over the same time period. Suicide is the 8th leading cause of death in Arizona with over 1200 reported last year, according to state health officials.

[RELATED: A widow struggles to make sense of suicide when there were no signs]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.az

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.