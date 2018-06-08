Marvin Bagley lll feels he should be the Phoenix Suns' number one pick

It was just short time ago, Marvin Bagley III was a five star prospect dominating the local prep circuit.

On Friday, the Duke superstar was in town and worked out for Planet Orange.

He's crushed it at every level and won't play second fiddle to anyone, feeling he deserves to be the top overall draft pick by the Phoenix Suns.

"I just pride myself going to the next level and keep getting better no matter what. So, I definitely believe I'm the number one overall pick. If the Suns take me, I'll definitely show them why, " said Bagley.

Bagley was a first team All-American and only the second player in ACC history to be named player and rookie of the year in a single season.

As expected, he left a positive impression with the Suns Brass.

"What stood out to us, the athleticism, at 6'-11, he runs really well, very fluid, and agile athlete at that size," said Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough.

"Doing what I love to do, play the game I love to play, especially back here, it was a fun experience," said Bagley.

The 19-year-old was one of only four players to average twenty points and 10 rebounds and his jumping ability is off the charts.

"He had close to a 40-inch vertical and his second jump is elite. A lot of years in the draft, where there is no one like that physically who at 6'-11 has that kind of fast twitch ability and second jump ability," said McDonough.

Growing up in Tempe, Bagley wore orange leading Corona del Sol to a state title his freshman season and was a diehard Suns fan.

"I just remember when I was younger watching the Suns in the playoffs against the Lakers. We use to have barbecues and people would come over to the house and have a good time and watch the games. So, that will definitely be a dream come true if I'm picked by the Suns," said Bagley.

Bagley has so many Arizona ties, if he doesn't get drafted by Planet Orange you can expect him to hold a nasty grudge every time he faces them.

"I would say yes. I would say yes. I'm a competitor first and you never want to come in last," said Bagley.

Amazing finisher and an elite athlete, stardom awaits Marvin Bagley the Third, and he'll let the world know that wherever he gets picked.

"All I can do is control what I can control," said Bagley.

