'Chedda Bandit' bank robbery suspect arrested in Phoenix area

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Valley.

Brian Matthew Wertz, 25, was arrested Thursday by the Peoria Police Department and members of the FBI Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force, according to Jill McCabe, an FBI spokeswoman.

Officials said the "Chedda Bandit" committed four bank robberies between May and June of this year.

Officials also said during the course of the investigation, Shantel Marie Poisson, 22, was found to be involved with the robberies, acting as a getaway driver. She was also arrested.

Both suspects were arrested for robbery and could face additional charges, McCabe said.

Details from the FBI:

On May 22, 2018, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the Midfirst Bank located at 17025 North 7th Street in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon entering, the suspect authored a robbery demand note at the deposit slip counter and approached the victim teller. The suspect presented the demand note to the victim teller, who provided a known amount of money. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the bank heading north.

On May 24, 2018, at approximately 2:01 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the MidFirst Bank located at 7485 West Cactus Road in Peoria, Arizona. Upon entering, the suspect authored a robbery demand note at the deposit slip counter and approached the victim teller. The suspect presented the demand note to the victim teller, who provided a known amount of money. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the bank heading west.

On May 31, 2018, at approximately 6:51 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the Midfirst Bank located at 702 East Thunderbird Road in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon entering, the suspect approached the victim teller and presented a robbery demand note. The victim complied with the demand and provided a known amount of money. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled from the scene.

On June 4, 2018, at approximately 4:38 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the BBVA Compass Bank located at 13950 North 75th Avenue in Peoria, Arizona. Upon entering, the suspect authored a robbery demand note at the deposit slip counter and approached the victim teller. The suspect presented the demand note to the victim teller, who provided a known amount of money. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled from the bank.

