City of Phoenix kicks off summer with a safety-centered splash

The City of Phoenix held a pool party with a purpose Friday.

The "Itty Bitty Beach Party" featured dance contests, games, and an emphasis on water safety.

"To prevent drownings," said City of Phoenix Aquatics Supervisor Becky Hulett. "You know, make sure that people know how to wear life jackets appropriately, if there's an emergency how to respond to that emergency."

Friday's event featured CPR demonstrations and other safety-centric activities.

It's the 26th year the City of Phoenix has partnered with Cigna Healthcare to hold the event.

"We love kicking off our summer with this event," said Erin Sandoval, a mother who brought her children to the pool Friday. It's an amazing event. There's so many interactive booths, and just fun, floaties, swimming."

The pool party was free for parents and kids six and under.

There'll be three more "Itty Bitty Beach Party" events throughout the summer. The next dates and locations are:

Friday, June 15th from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at Deer Valley Pool

Friday, June 22nd from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Pecos Pool

Friday, June 29th from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at University Pool

