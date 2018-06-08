Friday, June 8, 2018

Friday, June 8, 2018Posted:
Neutral/Naturally Beautiful Fashion
Please visit www.vintagebymisty.com or call 480-944-1292.
Brunch Makeup Look
Visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Nectarine, Tomato & Feta Salad
Chef Gabe Bertaccini organizes and directs CULINARY MISCHiEF, Arizona's first invitation-only underground roving event featuring 30 guests. For more information, visit www.ILTOCCOFOOD.com or call 480-295-0308.
Matching Makeup to Accessories
Go to www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media for more information.
Undergarments
To learn more, visit www.managedmoms.com
Night-time Beauty Routine
Visit www.BlissWorld.com or call 480-970-2188.
Beautiful Braids
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call her directly at 602-819-1008 or visit Zoltons.com.
Happy Hour Makeup Look
Learn more at www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Awake Tip
Go to www.BHG.com for more tips.
Late Night Makeup Look
For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com