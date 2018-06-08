Your Life A to Z

Friday, June 8, 2018

Posted:

Neutral/Naturally Beautiful Fashion 
Please visit www.vintagebymisty.com or call 480-944-1292.

Brunch Makeup Look
Visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438. 

Nectarine, Tomato & Feta Salad       
Chef Gabe Bertaccini organizes and directs CULINARY MISCHiEF, Arizona's first invitation-only underground roving event featuring 30 guests. For more information, visit www.ILTOCCOFOOD.com or call 480-295-0308.

Matching Makeup to Accessories
Go to www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media for more information.

Undergarments
To learn more, visit www.managedmoms.com

Night-time Beauty Routine   
Visit www.BlissWorld.com or call 480-970-2188. 

Beautiful Braids
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call her directly at 602-819-1008 or visit Zoltons.com.

Happy Hour Makeup Look
Learn more at www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438. 

Awake Tip
Go to www.BHG.com for more tips.

Late Night Makeup Look
For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438. 

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV