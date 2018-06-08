Thursday, June 7, 2018

Chef Millist- Lincoln’s Oysters, Tuna Tartare and JW Garden Chopped Salad

For more information, visit www.camelbackinn.com or call 480-948-1700.

Courtney Washington Fashion

For more information, visit www.CourtneyWashingtonAZ.com or call 480-490-3744.

Dr. Ramsey- Natural Jet Lag Relief

To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.

Modernique- Color of the Year

For more information, visit www.shopmodernique.com or call 480-349-2408.

Dairy Council of Arizona

For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.

Elements Massage

For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045

Flick Chick – New Movies

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.

Nuvell Clinics

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.

Express Flooring

For more information visit www.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

