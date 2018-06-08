Not Your Typical Deli launches movement to give adults living with autism a chance

A Valley restaurant dedicated to hiring adults living with autism or developmental disabilities is leading the movement to encourage other local businesses to do the same.

It'll be two years next month since Chef W Rieth opened up Not Your Typical Deli, located at 1166 S Gilbert Rd #101, in Gilbert.

Research shows the unemployment rate for people living with autism or developmental disabilities is up to 90 percent and it's often tough for them to get hired or keep a job.

Rieth wants to change that.

"(I want to) set an example showing that a town will come together to start pushing an initiative and spreading awareness on equal rights in the workforce," said Rieth. "A lot of people on the spectrum thrive with repetition and that’s a key to success in our kitchens you want it to be the same every time."

Rieth recently launched a #NotYourTypicalGilbert social media campaign, calling on other businesses and community members to join the movement and spread the message. So far, in the Town of Gilbert about a dozen businesses have signed up, but Rieth would like to see more join in.

Supporters are encouraged to come up with their own hashtag and share to social media. The idea behind it is to showcase that nobody is typical... everyone is different.

Seventy percent of Rieth's staff has special needs.

21-year-old Cordell Sherwood was Rieth first employee. He's responsible for taking orders, making sure supplies are stocked, and customers are happy. He also has Asperger Syndrome and is on the high-functioning end of the spectrum scale.

"For me specifically, I suffered with a lot of social issues," said Sherwood. "I wasn’t able to read people very well, I wouldn’t be able to understand how people worked or how their emotions worked."

Since working with Rieth, Sherwood's skills have improved greatly. It took a lot of patience, but there's a big payoff.

"He won best server in Gilbert in the second year in a row… like.. this is a kid with autism who beat all the odds and couldn’t find a job anywhere," said Rieth. "He has come so far."

The job has helped him move out of his parents house and live independently.

"I love my job!" exclaimed Sherwood.

"A lot of times, it’s the higher-functioning kids that fall through the cracks because there’s not services for them from high school to adulthood," said Rieth. "To me, that’s terrifying and I wanted to make a difference in that and set the example and maybe set the bar for people in the industry to start doing things differently."

