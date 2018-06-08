Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'

Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.

“It's 2018. I don't know anyone who does checks anymore. Sorry Mom and Dad. But cash is, is a lot more hassle because there's really no paper trail.”

By 2020, people are expected to make about $726 billion in purchases using digital wallets such as Venmo, Zelle, PayPal and Apple Pay. Mike Boynton is with the Better Business Bureau.

“We want speed and convenience, and sometimes there's a price to pay for that.”

In this case, it may be security. These apps are typically connected to your bank account, debit or credit card.

And Boynton says now, scammers are finding creative ways to separate you from our money. For example, they may connect your stolen credit card to their digital wallet, then look for people selling big ticket items. They get the goods. You are out your money.

Or as Boynton adds; “Perhaps they'll pay for an item. You, as a seller in good faith, take that mobile app payment, but by the time you ship it, the buyer can cancel that payment.”

Another risk according to Boynton: many digital wallets don’t offer the same fraud protections that come with a credit card.

“There are some mobile apps, that if you have fraud, they will not protect you.”

Gallagher says she has her own way of playing it safe.

“I always, always, always, make sure the digital payment clears before I even do the service for them.”

Beyond that, she’s sold.

“I really believe that this is the way that things are going.”

