Maricopa County animal shelter at 'critical capacity,' offering free adoptions this weekend

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's shelters are both in "red zone" conditions, prompting a free adoption weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

According to Jose Santiago with MCACC, "red zone" conditions mean that the shelters are at critical capacity.

The Arizona Animal Rescue Mission will be sponsoring free adoptions on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, meaning all adoption fees will be waived.

The free adoptions are for all animals at the shelter with the exception of puppies and Shelter Super Heroes.

The LovePup Foundation will also be sponsoring free microchips for all pets.

Find your new best friend at both MCACC locations! Their Phoenix shelter is located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue and their Mesa shelter is located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

For more information on MCACC, go to their website or call 602-506-2759.

