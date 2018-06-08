Black Lives Matter planning march outside Mesa police headquarters

Black Lives Matter Arizona are protesting outside of Mesa P.D. after the department was involved in two use of force incidents. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

Local group Black Lives Matter Arizona announced on social media that they are planning to protest outside of Mesa police headquarters Friday night.

The protest will take place at 7 p.m. outside of the Mesa Police Department, which is located near the area of Country Club Drive and Main Street.

The group made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning. They plan to meet up at police headquarters and march down Main Street in Mesa.

This protest comes days after the department was involved in two separate use of force cases. Both incidents were caught on camera.

On Tuesday, surveillance video was released, which showed Mesa police officers becoming violent with Robert Johnson, 35, at an apartment complex.

According to Mesa police, Johnson was at the apartment complex with a friend, and that Johnson's friend was allegedly trying to enter his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, which prompted her to call 911, just before midnight on May 23.

In one part of the video, an officer was seen slamming Johnson's head into the elevator door before Johnson is finally hog-tied, with a mask put over his face and hauled off.

Then on Thursday, another surveillance video was released that involved Mesa police officers and a 15-year-old boy, who was wanted in an armed robbery.

The body camera from the incident, which occurred on May 17, showed one officer running up to the boy and a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground with their hands spread. Officers can be heard shouting with their guns drawn.

The Mesa Police Department is planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the second video.

At this time, seven officers with Mesa police are on leave following the two separate incidents.

Both cases are under internal investigation.

