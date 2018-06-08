Phoenix-area hospital offering breakthrough robotic surgery

We met up with Debra Lambertus at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, a couple hours before undergoing the breakthrough, 3D robotic procedure. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A lot of us, especially as we get up there in age, are likely living with some level of pain on a daily basis.

For the past 9 months, 63-year-old Tonopah resident, Debra Lambertus, has been living with excruciating back pain.

She was tending to her peaches when she fell off of a ladder.

Now, this little robot is her hope for a less painful future.

We met up with Lambertus at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, a couple hours before undergoing the breakthrough, 3D robotic procedure.

It aims to slash recovery time and repair nagging back issues, an estimated 31-million Americans suffer from.

We were invited in, to watch Dr. Harvinder Bedi perform the surgery and use the robot for guidance, to help him place titanium screws right where they need to be.

Dr. Bedi says this makes all difference when it comes to her recovery.

"It allows me to do more minimally invasive procedures, which all translates to less blood loss, shorter recovery and less post-operative pain," said Dr. Bedi.

One of the biggest benefits of the Mazor Robotics Renaissance Guidance system is Dr. Bedi can fully the map out the surgery before he steps foot into the operating room.

The Abrazo Arrowhead campus is the only hospital in the Valley using this 3D robotic technology to plan the trajectory of the screws in the back before the surgeon ever touches the patient.

Lambertus was released from the hospital just a couple of days following her surgery.

Her family says she's doing great and already back on her feet.

With the Mazor system, spinal surgeons employ a four-step process:

Plan: Surgeons create a pre-operative blueprint of the ideal surgery for each patient in a virtual 3D environment.

Mount: Rigid attachment to the patient assures maximum surgical accuracy throughout the procedure.

3D Sync: Two fluoroscopic images are taken and matched to their corresponding location on the pre-operative CT.

Operate: Tools and implants are guided to the planned location with 1.5 mm accuracy.

