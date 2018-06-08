Family creates nursing scholarship at ASU to remember daughter lost to cancer

Jeff Beaudoin (left) and Barb Beaudoin, Nikki Beaudoin's parents who have set up a nursing scholarship at ASU to honor their daughter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley family has created a new nursing scholarship at ASU to honor their daughter who passed away from cancer last June.

Nikki Beaudoin, an ASU Barrett Honors College student, was excited to be accepted to ASU's College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Her family says she was a natural fit for the nursing program.

They say her nurturing disposition was felt by those around her and that she was the kind of person who saw when a classmate was feeling left out and went out of her way to include them. Her motto was, "Be a nice human."

Unfortunately, Beaudoin died from an aggressive form of cancer before she was able to begin the nursing program at ASU.

To honor her life and passion for nursing, her family created an endowed nursing scholarship in her name. Family, friends, sororities, fraternities and strangers from around the country have donated to the fund, which has now accumulated $80,000.

"When we started it, it just kind of took off. Neighbors, friends, family, people from all over jumped on the bandwagon and donated a whole lot of money," said Jeff Beaudoin, Nikki's father, "We're really thrilled to be able to give a scholarship to a nursing student."

The family's goal is to share their daughter's story and the kindness and generosity that has resulted from her tragic death.

Beaudoin's parents say they experienced first-hand how important nurses are to patients and their families.

"So many of them were so good about going the extra mile personally to make her experience less difficult and she always so appreciated that and I know that's what her goal was for her career," said Beaudoin's mother, Barb.

Beaudoin's family just helped select the first recipient for the scholarship. They haven't met the recipient, but hope to soon.

