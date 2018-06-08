As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, June 8

Field Trip Friday: Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake is one of four reservoirs that were formed by the damming of the Salt River.

The lake was formed by the Mormon Flat Dam, which was completed in 1925 after two years of construction. Canyon Lake, with a surface area of 950 acres, is the third and smallest of four lakes created along the Salt River.

Canyon Lake lies approximately 15 miles up the Apache Trail from Apache Junction and 51 miles east of Phoenix. It is within the Superstition Wilderness of Tonto National Forest. It is a popular stop along the Apache Trail, passing Tortilla Flat before reaching Apache Lake and Roosevelt Lake behind Theodore Roosevelt Dam.

Recreation: hiking trails, camping, and boating, all managed by the United States Forest Service

Fishing: Rainbow trout, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow bass, walleye, carp, etc.

To learn more about Canyon Lake visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/tonto/recarea/?recid=35545

Goldfield Ghost Town

On the way to Canyon Lake you'll pass Goldfield Ghost Town. You can pan for gold, witness a Western gunfight or take a mine tour at this 1890 replica town.

For more information: http://goldfieldghosttown.com

4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Phone: (480) 983-0333

Superstition Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Superstition Scenic Narrow-Gauge Railroad's 36â€³ gauge train consists of a Plymouth diesel pulling a passenger car and a caboose. A mile and a half of track circles the town, and the narrated journey lasts 20 minutes. The engineer tells of the history of Goldfield, the Superstition Mountains, and the desert southwest in general. The train departs every 35 minutes on a 20-minute journey.

For more information: http://www.arizonaandpacificrr.com/spot/goldfield/goldfield.html

Superstition Narrow Gauge Railroad

(480) 983-0333 | Tickets $9 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children 5-12

Canyon Lake Marina and Campground

Here, you'll revel in a playground with more than 28 miles of cactus-dotted shoreline, explore wondrous rock formations, discover peaceful private coves and spot countless species of birds, Big Horn sheep, deer, and javelina roaming freely through the landscape. Best of all, you'll find new meaning in the spectacular Arizona sunsets that paint the canyon walls aglow.

Waterski, jet ski, or wind sail with over 950 surface acres of sparkling waters to run. Tuck into a secluded cove and fish for bass, trout, and many other kinds of fish, or take a leisurely cruise and marvel at the scenery. Idyllic year-round weather makes Canyon Lake, Arizona a great destination for all watersports and camping enthusiasts.

Everything you'll need for a pleasant stay at Canyon Lake is available on the marina and campground premises.They are open year-round.

Make your boat your home away from home at the marina. Bring your tent or RV for overnight lodging at our campground or come spend the day at the beach in our day use area. Catch some rays or dive in for a dip at the campground swimming-only area.

Explore the lake on your boat or rent one here. Indulge yourself with a historic sightseeing tour of the lake and surrounding canyons aboard the Dolly Steamboat.

Kayak Storage Including Launch and Parking $25.00 per Month

For more information: http://www.canyonlakemarina.com/

16802 N.E. Highway 88 Tortilla Flat, AZ 85219-9898

Phone: (480) 288-9233

Email: info@canyonlakemarina.com

Goldfield Mine Tours

The Goldfield Mine Tour takes approximately 25 minutes. It is an underground guided tour that takes you back in time to 100 years ago. The guides are well versed on the history of the mine, town, gold mining equipment and procedures. Hang on tight as the mineshaft shakes from exploding dynamite! Tours can leave every 10 minutes for large groups. Big savings on the three pack, Train, Mine Tour and Mystery Shack.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children 6-12

For more information: http://goldfieldghosttown.com/

4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Phone: (480) 983-0333

Tortilla Flat

For more information: http://www.tortillaflataz.com/

Gold Panning at Prospector's Palace

Stop in at the Prospector's Place to pan for gold. You will be guided and taught by a true gold historian who will show you the proper way to pan for gold. Any gold you find is yours to keep (very small slivers of gold no nuggets!). It's a fun place and informative considering the mining techniques they devised there are still used today.

For more information: http://goldfieldghosttown.com/?page_id=9

Gold Panning $7 adults, $6 children 12 & under, 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

4650 N. Mammoth Mine Rd

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Phone: (480) 982-0276

Dolly Steamboat

Sightseeing and Dinner Steamboat Cruises on Arizona's Beautiful Canyon Lake

Nestled in the heart of the Superstition Mountains lies spectacular Canyon Lake, home of the Dolly Steamboat. Continuing a tradition of cruising since 1925, the Dolly Steamboat now cruises the secluded inner waterways of this beautiful lake.

View the majestic desert big horn sheep, bald eagles and a host of other wildlife, water fowl and birds. Experience the unique ambiance that is created by the sounds of plying through the waters of Canyon Lake. Listen as your captain recounts the legends and lore of the mysterious Superstition Mountains. Expect to be treated with outstanding service and personal attention to your every need. Feel free to ask questions, move about and mingle with the crew.

Scenic Nature Cruise on Canyon Lake

During this 1.5-hour, 6-mile cruise you may see desert bighorn sheep, bald eagles and a host of other animals viewed from the decks of the Dolly! We also touch on the beautiful flora from the stately Saguaro cacti to the microscopic organism called desert varnish.

From $23

Twilight Dinner Cruise on Canyon Lake

Our dinner cruises offer all of the grandeur of the daily cruise plus the ambiance of the twilight. Observe Canyon Lake wildlife as they settle in for the evening. A twilight dinner cruise aboard the Dolly is an experience you'll never forget. You'll take a "Mark Twain" voyage, while you relax and admire the breathtaking scenery.

From $55.85. AFTER tax and gratuity, the price is $64.95 per person.

Astronomy Dinner Cruise on Canyon Lake

From $62.73 (Price does not reflect tax and gratuity)

Join us for an astronomy dinner cruise aboard the Dolly steamboat. Take a "Mark Twain" voyage and admire the breathtaking scenery as you enjoy a presentation on the solar system with Dr. Sky.

For more information: https://dollysteamboat.com/

16802 AZ-88, Tortilla Flat, AZ 85117

Phone: (480) 827-9144

Email: customerservice@dollysteamboat.net

The Mystery Shack

Walk at 45-degree angles, water runs from faucets without being connected to pipes, the ghostly pool-table refuses to let you hit the balls straight and always seem to go into the same pocket, objects hang from the ceiling at 45-degree angles and no matter how hard you push them back, they will always swing back to their ghostly, slanted position.

For more information: http://goldfieldghosttown.com/

Tickets $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children 6-12

4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Phone: (480) 983-0333

Well Done Grill at Canyon Lake

For more information: https://wdcanyonlake.com/

Boulder Creek Bridge, Tortilla Flat, Arizona 85190, United States

Phone: (928) 487-0146

Snack Bar Hours

Open today

10:30 am-5:00 pm

Arizona Hiking Shack

Camping Gear (tent, camp table, chairs)

Cooking (stove options, cooking pots, camp utensils

Entertainment (books)

For more information: https://www.hikingshack.com/

3244 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (602) 944-7723

Superstition Reptile Exhibit

If you are planning a trip to the Sonoran Desert we hope that you will come visit us at the Superstition Live Reptile Exhibit, located at the base of the Superstition Mountains. Come see our many reptiles & invertebrates on display at our exhibit and enjoy the species and all our animals on live display whether seasonal or year-round. This is something you do not want to miss!

For more information: https://www.superstitionserpentarium.com/

Admission: $5 for Adults, $4 for kids 17 & under, and children under 6 are free with an adult.

Superstition Reptile Exhibit

4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd

Apache Junction, Arizona 85119

Siphon Draw Apothecary

Hand Crafted Soap, natural deodorants and more made here at Siphon Draw Apothecary using only the finest natural and organic ingredients. They also sell Organic Herbal tea blended locally in AZ, Pure Raw Local AZ Honey, Holistic Health Supplements, tinctures and healing salves.

For more information, visit: www.siphondraw.com

Siphon Draw Apothecary

4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

(480) 528-6247

Superstition Zipline

Ride the Zipline only $12 per person

Business Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 AM 6 PM Friday-Sunday 10 AM-7 PM

Reservations only required for after-hours Sunset Flights & Night Flights, Friday through Sunday.

For more information: http://www.superstitionzipline.com/

4650 N. Mammoth Mine Rd

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

(480) 982-0075

Jeremy Piven @ Stand Up Live

Show Times and Ticket Prices

Friday, June 8th 7:30 PM

-21 & over

Saturday, June 9th 7:00 PM

-21 & over

Ticket Price: $25.00 / $31.11

V.I.P: $50.00 / $58.26

For more information: www.StandUpLive.com

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

