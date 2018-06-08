Freeway improvement work in the Phoenix area will require Interstate 10 closures or lane restrictions in two locations this weekend (June 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 8-11)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 51st and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 10) for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway).

Please consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway). Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight between the Gila River Bridge and State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) south of Chandler from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (June 10-13) for lane-striping work. I-10 on- and off-ramps at State Route 587 also restricted at times. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. I-10 travelers who don’t plan to stop in the Phoenix area should consider using Interstate 8 and State Route 85 (west of Phoenix) as an alternate route to avoid the I-10 restrictions. Please use caution in work zones.

