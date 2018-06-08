Field Trip Friday: 5 things to know about Canyon Lake

On this edition of "Field Trip Friday," we visit the Canyon Lake area. Canyon Lake lies approximately 15 miles up the Apache Trail from Apache Junction, Arizona and 51 miles east of Phoenix. It is within the Superstition Wilderness of Tonto National Forest.

Here are five things you need to know about it:

1) Nearly 50 miles east of Phoenix lies Canyon Lake, one of four lakes in the Salt River reservoir chain. At 950 acres, it is the smallest of the four.

2) The lake was formed by the Mormon Flat Dam, completed in 1925 after two years of construction.

3) At the lake, you can swim, hike, boat, fish or camp at one of the area's tent and RV sites.

4) On the way to Canyon Lake you'll pass Goldfield Ghost Town. You can pan for gold, witness a Western gunfight or take a mine tour at this 1890 replica town.

5) Head up the Apache Trail a few miles and you'll find Tortilla Flat. Once a stagecoach stop, it has grown into a well-known attraction with visitors from all over the world.

