Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2

Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More >Anthony Bourdain, the gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died. He was 61.More >
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
CLOSE CALL: Pipe punches through driver's windshield on Loop 202 in Tempe
The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.More >
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' company fined $40,000 by EPA
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking issue with the stars of a hit HGTV show after noticing issues with lead paint in some episodes.More >
Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day
Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.More >
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.More >
Family of 7 escapes Cave Creek house fire that caused roof collapse
Within four minutes of the first arriving truck, a large section of the roof collapsed, said Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
Two Mesa police officers are on leave after body-cam video was released officers using force on a teenag armed robbery suspect.More >
VIDEO: Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A 13-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was shot in the head in Glendale. Police say the boy and a friend were playing with a gun this week when the friend accidentally fired a shot. Now, relatives fear they need to be prepared to say goodbye.More >
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
The man in the center of a suspected police brutality case in Mesa said a few things to reporters on Thursday but his lawyers did most of the talking.More >
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.More >
Clip : RAW VIDEO (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): 3rd body-cam video of officers arresting teenage armed robbery suspect in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released a third video that shows officers using strong use of force against a teen boy who was wanted in a suspected armed robbery. Two officers are on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This video clip contains explicit language.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
