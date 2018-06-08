CLOSE CALL: Pipe punches through driver's windshield on Loop 202 in Tempe

According to DPS, The driver moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.(Source: AZDPS/Twitter)

Talk about a close call for one Valley man!

The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Thursday morning on the Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.

DPS posted a picture of the aftermath on their Twitter page.

The man told a DPS trooper that he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.

Troopers said that they take debris calls seriously and added that this should serve as a reminder for drivers to secure their loads.

Wow! One of our troopers responded to this call today in Metro Phoenix. Talk about a close call and thankfully no injuries. This is why we take debris call seriously and urge drivers to secure your loads!!! pic.twitter.com/yGlG4J8n5B — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 7, 2018

Additional: This happened around 6:30 a.m. on w/b 202 RM near Center. The driver told our trooper he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his windshield. #secureyourload — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 8, 2018

