CLOSE CALL: Pipe punches through driver's windshield on Loop 202 in Tempe

According to DPS, The driver moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.(Source: AZDPS/Twitter) According to DPS, The driver moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.(Source: AZDPS/Twitter)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Talk about a close call for one Valley man! 

The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Thursday morning on the Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.

DPS posted a picture of the aftermath on their Twitter page. 

The man told a DPS trooper that he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.

Troopers said that they take debris calls seriously and added that this should serve as a reminder for drivers to secure their loads.

