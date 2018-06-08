FD: Family of 4 displaced following house fire in Phoenix

According to Phoenix fire, four people were home at the time and were able to escape the house after seeing the flames from a window. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A family of four is displaced following a fire at a two-story house in Phoenix late Thursday night.

The incident took place near the area of 35th Avenue and Pinnacle Vista Drive.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, when their crews arrived, the flames that were engulfing the garage area were several feet higher than the roof of the two-story home.

Firefighters then began suppression operations on the garage area while other crew members entered the home to ensure everyone was out of the building and to stop the forward progress of the fire, Phoenix fire said.

According to Phoenix fire, four people were home at the time and were able to escape the house after seeing the flames from a window.

The family is now displaced and no firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

