Family of 7 escapes Cave Creek house fire that caused roof collapse

A family of seven and four dogs are lucky to be alive after a massive fire at a home in Cave Creek late Thursday night.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a large two-story home near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road, according to Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook.

Crews arrived to a large volume of smoke coming from the home and under the roof tiles.

Within four minutes of the first arriving truck, a large section of the roof collapsed, said Van Hook. This section of the roof covered the main occupant space of the first floor and included the front entry, dining room, family room and staircase to the second floor.

Because of the collapse, firefighters were unable to have quick access to the second floor to prevent the fire spreading to the bedrooms and attic. Thus, fire crews went into a defensive strategy, said Van Hook.

Due to the size of the home and distance from additional fire crews, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm, said Van Hook.

The family of seven and four dogs were home at the time of the fire but made it out uninjured.

A Crisis Response unit is working with the displaced family, said Van Hook.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

