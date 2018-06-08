Rosen Watch: Cards rookie QB competing for starting job

Everything Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen does and says is news. When he fell to the number 10 pick in the draft, Rosen proclaimed they were nine mistakes ahead of him. He backed off that statement and his introductory press conference, but Rosen is not backing down from the big plans that he has for his NFL career.

"I just want to be the best quarterback in the NFL, regardless of whether I'm ready now or later or whenever," said Rosen. “It's not really my decision to make."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Cardinals]

Head coach Steve Wilkes has said that the best 11 players will play. It’s an open and what seems to be friendly competition between Rosen and veteran Sam Bradford for the starting quarterback job.

"It’s not up to me. I'm just going to play the best that I can. Sam's going to play the best that he can. We're both helping each other out. Mike as well. We're just trying to compete," said Rosen. “Competition is fun and that's why we're here.”

He hasn’t even put on pads or thrown a passing game but the expectation seem to be building by the day. The Cardinals quarterback situation is a national story so that meant more work for Rosen when the TV cameras aren’t around.

“I don’t want to say I didn't know, but once you get a person in front of you and see his day-to-day routine, just a student of the game," said Steve Wilks, first-year Cardinals head coach. “The details, once again, his passion. I know some times this was questioned. This guy is always in the building, always trying to get better on little things. I'm excited about that. I want to surround myself with coaches and players who love the game and are willing to put the time in."

When asked how many hours he’s putting in away from the facility, Rosen simply said “a lot.”

“For right now, it's like drinking from a fire hose," said Rosen. “You just gotta keep your head down and grind. You don't look at the end of the tunnel, you just look track by track... it's not about making huge strides, my success day to day, my success over the course of a couple weeks, and staying on a consistent upward trend trying to take as few steps back as possible.”

The next step for Rosen is next week’s mini camp. He’ll put on pads for the first time when the Cardinals report to training camp the last week of July.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.