Speak of the Devils Podcast: All-time ASU fantasy draft & QB commits

With the No. 1 pick in the 2018 SotD Draft...

It's the heart of the offseason, but there's no lull on the latest Speak of the Devils.

We kick off the show on the recruiting trail, as we get analysis of ASU's latest moves from Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com (2:34). Next up, we talk to Ethan Long, one of ASU's new quarterback commits (13:20). The talented gunslinger discusses his commitment and what he looks to bring to the Sun Devil offense.

Then we're on the clock. Ralph and Uniformity author Cole Streeper join us in-studio for our first all-time ASU football fantasy draft. Pulling from a draft pool that includes every player in program history, the four of us make our picks and assemble our teams (32:00). We then cap it by getting a little creative & weird (1:48:00).

Now, it's up to you. Head to our Twitter or Facebook pages and log your vote as to who you think has the best team of Sun Devil legends.

