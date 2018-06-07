Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Glendale teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.

Doctors tending to Oscar Torres Jr. have not been able to detect brain activity and may soon take the teen off life support, said the boy's aunt Sevannah Aranda.

Aranda said Oscar recently turned 14; Glendale police said Tuesday the boy was 13.

"We have about 12 hours with him left. That's it," said Aranda through tears. "We'll never be able to see him again. He has so much family that won't be able to hug him. Won't be able to kiss him or tell him anything anymore. So it's hurting everybody right now."

Investigators said the teen was visiting a neighbor's apartment near 68th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The boy and a 13-year-old friend were "messing around" with a handgun when the weapon accidentally fired just after midnight on Tuesday.

Detectives say the friend's mother was in another room. Investigators found multiple unsecured weapons in the home, which they said belonged to the woman and her boyfriend.

Police plan to recommend charges against the unidentified woman and the 13-year-old boy who was handling the gun.

"The mother's the adult here. The weapons were hers. So I think justice needs to be brought to her more than the children," Aranda said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. [NOTE: The fundraiser page contains photos of Torres Jr. in the hospital that some viewers may find distressing.]

