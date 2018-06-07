Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs

And Deloitte having a large presence here means the new technology center is coming to Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Large companies like Republic, which are based in Arizona, play an outsized role in creating high-paying jobs, because they need lots of support services like lawyers, accountants and consultants. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Gilbert Town Council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2,500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Gilbert Town Council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2,500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by the consulting firm, Deloitte.

The deal with Deloitte, which already operates an office in Phoenix with consulting, tax and auditing services, will expand the company's footprint in the Valley to include a "delivery center," which will help Deloitte clients take advantage of emerging technologies.

"Beyond Arizona, we're going to be serving our clients both nationally and globally out of the center," said Jonas McCormick, who is the managing partner of the Deloitte Phoenix office.

One of the businesses that are expected to benefit from the new center is Republic Services, which is one of the few Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Arizona. Republic is a client of Deloitte.

"Anytime we have a partner company like Deloitte invest in high tech jobs, bringing expertise that helps us advance technology through our business, it’s a great thing for our company," said Mike Huycke, who is the senior vice president of human resources at Republic.

While every job benefits the community, large companies like Republic, which are based in Arizona, play an outsized role in creating high-paying jobs, because they need lots of support services like lawyers, accountants and consultants.

Republic Services being in Arizona is part of the reason Deloitte has a large presence here. And Deloitte having a large presence here means the new technology center is coming to Gilbert.

"The fact that we've got large important companies like Republic, like Freeport McMoRan headquartered here, this new center heightens our ability to serve those companies," said McCormick.

But landing the Deloitte operation was not a slam dunk for Gilbert. There was fierce competition from other communities in and out of Arizona. Ultimately, Gilbert's incentive package, which included jobs grants of $1,400 per employee for the first 1,500 jobs created, made a difference.

But McCormick says that wasn't the only factor. The Valley's talented labor force and stable climate also played roles in the decision.

You can find information about the new jobs here. Deloitte is already hiring.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.