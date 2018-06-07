Sen. Flake rips White House in floor speech

Sen. Flake rips White House in floor speechPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.More >
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.More >
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Crews recover body after person reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake
Crews recover body after person reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department has recovered the body of a man who reportedly dove into Tempe Town Lake late Wednesday night.More >
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department has recovered the body of a man who reportedly dove into Tempe Town Lake late Wednesday night.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died.More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day
Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day
Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
VIDEO: Adorable newborn Lynx cubs at Austrian zoo
VIDEO: Adorable newborn Lynx cubs at Austrian zoo
The Vienna Zoo in Austria has announced the birth of two new lynx cubs! Here’s a look at the newborns.More >
The Vienna Zoo in Austria has announced the birth of two new lynx cubs! Here’s a look at the newborns.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix-area teens try out emergency service work
VIDEO: Phoenix-area teens try out emergency service work
Dozens of Valley teens are getting a feel for what it's like to be a first responder. Story: https://bit.ly/2sIEbt2More >
Dozens of Valley teens are getting a feel for what it's like to be a first responder. Story: https://bit.ly/2sIEbt2More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Volunteer Pays It Forward to Mesa thrift shop owner helping domestic violence victims
Volunteer Pays It Forward to Mesa thrift shop owner helping domestic violence victims
The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa.More >
The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
Two Mesa police officers are on leave after body-cam video was released officers using force on a teenag armed robbery suspect.More >
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
The man in the center of a suspected police brutality case in Mesa said a few things to reporters on Thursday but his lawyers did most of the talking.More >
WATCH (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): Body-cam video of officers arresting two teens in Mesa
WATCH (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): Body-cam video of officers arresting two teens in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of officers taking an armed robbery suspect into custody. Two officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.More >
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of officers taking an armed robbery suspect into custody. Two officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.More >
FULL VIDEO: 1 body camera video of police punching and hitting man in Mesa]
FULL VIDEO: 1 body camera video of police punching and hitting man in Mesa]
The Mesa Police Department released this body camera video from one of the officers involved in the punching and kicking of a man at an apartment complex.More >
The Mesa Police Department released this body camera video from one of the officers involved in the punching and kicking of a man at an apartment complex.More >