Sen. Flake rips White House in floor speech

Sen. Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor to blast President Trump. (Source: CNN) Sen. Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor to blast President Trump. (Source: CNN)
Once again, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake ripped President Donald Trump, saying on Thursday that the White House's trade policies threaten the nation's standing in the world.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Flake blasted the administration's decision to hit key U.S. allies like the European Union, Canada and Mexico with steep trade tariffs.

"Make no mistake our allies and others who look to American leadership will not wait for us to come to our senses if we abandon our role as leader in the world, today, it may very well not be there tomorrow," Flake said.

Flake's comments come as a group of senators introduced legislation aimed at curbing the president's power to enact tariffs.

During his speech, Arizona's junior senator also urged his fellow Republicans to break with the White House.

"We are elected to be leaders, not followers here. It's not our charge just to go along because the president shares our party affiliation, to throw out our long-held beliefs just because they might complicate our political standing," Flake said.

Flake is not running for re-election and has emerged as a frequent critic of Trump, even writing a book that attacks Trump's leadership. 

