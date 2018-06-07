Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen

There is a new use of force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.

Police said two officers are now on administrative leave while they investigate the use of force.

It happened on May 17.

Police said officers were looking into an armed robbery and found the teen suspect and a girl.

Body-camera video from one officer shows him running up to the boy and a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground with their hands spread. Officers can be heard shouting with their guns drawn.

They put the teens in handcuffs and the boy can be heard swearing at the police officers. He then screams out like he's in pain.

The police officers are looking for the gun that they said they saw him with at a nearby convenience store. He said he didn't have a gun.

"I'm just trying to get home!" the teen said.

However, police are undeterred and search him for the weapon but don't find anything.

"Are you done talking?" one of the officers yells.

The teen yells out like he is in pain.

"Where's the gun?" one of the officers said.

"No gun!" the teen replies, seemingly in pain.

"Officer, I'm sorry! Call my parents! I don't have no gun," he said.

Police tell him to sit and stop moving.

"I'm sorry I'm not going to try to arm wrestle with you guys," the boy said.

In the police report, officers said the teenagers were taken into custody without incident.

Police it all started when the boy did a beer run at the Circle K on Country Club Drive and McLellan Road, which is south of McKellips.

He then went back to the same convenience store with the girl and got into a verbal fight with a man he knew and started waving a sawed-off shotgun or rifle around at customers at the store, police said. That man went in the store while the two teens went to his car where the girl jumped into driver's side and the boy busted out the windshield with the gun, according to police paperwork.

The owner of the car came out of the store and told them to get out of his car. The two teens then ran off northwest of the store, police said.

Officers said they spotted the pair at an apartment complex on Date Drive and the two initially ran from police. Other officers arrived and the two teens were taken into custody at gunpoint.

Police said they found a backpack belonging to the pair where they were initially spotted and inside was a sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

The boy and the girl were arrested and charged with multiple counts including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, a minor illegally possessing firearms and criminal damage.

After police reviewed the body-worn camera footage, two officers were placed on leave, the department said.

This new incident comes just days after a man claims he was a victim of police brutality at a Mesa apartment complex. Surveillance and body-cam video show the man getting hit and kicked by police officers while they detain him.

