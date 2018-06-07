Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day

Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on May 20 near Baseline Road and 48th Street. The suspect approached a 13-year-old girl in the lobby and grabbed her buttocks, according to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness.

A Phoenix police official said that while resort security guards turned over custody of the suspect to responding officers, officers let him go because they didn't feel that they had enough evidence to make an arrest.

When asked why the suspect was let go when there was surveillance video evidence, police said it is common for officers to request additional detective work when a crime does not happen in an officer's presence.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing glasses, a maroon shirt and dark cargo shorts. Police said they know who he is and are working to locate him.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.