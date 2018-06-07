Death of a Arizona inmate being investigated as a homicide

The Arizona Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson as a homicide.

According to an ADC news release, Victor A. Martinez was found unresponsive on the floor of his two-man cell by ASPC-Tucson staff around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, June 7. Staff attempted life-saving measures until emergency crews arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 6:36 a.m.

ADC criminal investigators are working on the cause of death. According to the ADC release they have identified a suspect and will pursue criminal prosecution of anyone identified as responsible for the death of inmate Martinez.

Martinez came to ASPC-Tucson after sentencing in Maricopa County in 2013, and was serving 45 years and six months in the state prison for murder 2nd degree, child abuse, destruction of public jail and aggravated assault.

