WATCH: Surveillance and body cam videos combined shows Mesa man being hit and punched by police

It's a case of suspected police brutality that has shocked the nation. A Mesa man was seen being punched and kicked by three police officers and a sergeant just before midnight on May 23 at an apartment complex.

Surveillance video from the complex was released on Tuesday. However, it didn't have any audio.

The Mesa Police Department then released body camera video from the officers that showed the incident and had audio.

So we decided to combine the two videos to give context to the surveillance video with audio and show a wider angle with the body camera video.

Police say officers were responding to a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment.

Police found the ex-boyfriend along with 35-year-old Robert Johnson, who says he was helping a neighbor get something from the apartment. Both were detained.

Johnson's attorneys said there was no reason to beat Johnson, who in videos is seen standing against a wall when officers start to punch him.

The videos have raised questions about police conduct at a time when departments nationwide are under scrutiny for use of force.

