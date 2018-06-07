Arizona gets Jon Jay from Royals for 2 minor league pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Jon Jay in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in exchange for two minor league pitchers.

With two outfielders on the DL, the 33-year-old Jay gives Arizona an experienced outfielder they desperately need.

A.J. Pollock is out with a fractured thumb, and Steven Souza Jr., with a right pectoral strain.

Jay is a career .290 hitter who’s in his ninth year in the majors. He signed a one-year free agent contract with the Royals on March 6 of this year. He was batting .307 with nine doubles, two triples, a homer and 28 runs scored with Kansas City this season.

Jay came up with the Cardinals and was on their 2011 World Series championship team. The Diamondbacks will be his fifth team.

Arizona sent Elvis Luciano and Gabe Speier to Kansas City. Luciano, 18, is a right-hander from Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic.

Speier is a 23-year-old left-hander who’s in his sixth year in pro ball. Luciano will report to the Rookie League Burlington Royals, and Speier to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

