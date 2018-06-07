Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident

The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police officers is speaking out about what happened.

Robert Johnson, 35, along with his lawyer, held a news conference at a Phoenix church to address the incident.

During Thursday's news conference, Johnson only said a few sentences.

"I'm a family man and a God-fearing person," Johnson said, speaking in a very low voice. "I want Mesa to be held accountable for what they have done. Just basically stressed and hurting... everything that was going on at the time... "

"They beat him up and hog-tied him," said Johnson's lawyer Ben Taylor. "People know that Mesa PD has been hurting and harming citizens. Mr. Johnson is the victim in this case.

"Police officers have a tough job," continued Taylor. "They have a very tough job and we thank them for their duties. But there are some bad apples out there. The bad apples? They need to be dealt with."

"I don't want this to happen to no one in particular to this system... I'm sorry," Johnson said.

Thursday's news conference stems from an incident caught on camera, as Mesa police officers became violent with Johnson at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.

Shortly before midnight on May 23, Johnson is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.

The incident, which happened at an apartment complex near Main Street and Horne, has prompted Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista to place three officers and one sergeant on administrative leave while internal investigators look into the matter.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and also on officers' body cam video.

"Mr. Johnson did not put himself in this light," said Taylor during Thursday's news conference. "Mesa PD put him in this light. He didn't ask to be the face of police brutality.

The Scottsdale Police Dept. has confirmed that will be the investigating agency for the criminal investigation around the arrest of Johnson.

Johnson's lawyer made it clear that this isn't a race issue, but a police culture issue. And he says he's thankful that the Mesa police chief is addressing it.

