Get ready for the monsoon - just a week away!

Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A weekly report issued Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Arizona needs rain, badly.

According to the data, 97 percent of the state is classified under severe drought or worse.

The only shot of rain in the near future is with the monsoon season, which is just a week away from starting.

Before Mother Nature can pack a punch, the City of Tempe is offering sand, bags and shovels available to the public for self-service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. https://www.tempe.gov/city-hall/public-works/storms-and-monsoon-weather

These tools can go a long way in protecting homes in the event of monsoon flooding.

Shaun Affeldt from Home Depot off I-17 and Thunderbird in north Phoenix showed ways homeowners can protect their property before the summer storm season sets in.

It can be a very intense time for Arizona," said Affeldt.

First, put outdoor toys and cushions away. It doesn't take much wind to send light items airborne into your neighbor's yard.

Next, trim your trees and secure young ones with stakes. This will keep them from toppling over and damaging your roof, car or yard.

"As far as prepping your roof, we definitely suggest having someone take a look at it to make sure that there's (sic) not worn shingles, or any type of damage that could cause a leak," said Affeldt.

Add weather stripping to windows and doors to prevent dust, water and critters from moving indoors.

Have a couple of pieces of plywood handy.

"There's definitely some plywood sales when something like that hailstorm we had blew through. It just shatters windows. Being able to board up the window instead of using a tarp, it's something I would at least think about," said Affeldt.

Connect your electronics to surge protectors to prevent damage during a lightning storm.

Clear any trash, leaves and debris from gutters and washes so that water can freely flow.

Lastly, pack an emergency kit with a flashlight, batteries, cell phone charger, food, water, medications and first-aid items.

"Being able to take care of your home during that nasty downdraft or a huge windstorm, or a tree comes falling through the window, being able to secure that stuff and make sure your family is being taken care of, that's the best way to be," said Affeldt.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, this monsoon season is expected to be warmer than normal and wetter than normal.

