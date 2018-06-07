Kitchen fire forces evacuation of Montelucia Resort in Paradise Valley

Guests and staff members had to evacuate the Montelucia Resort Thursday due to a fire.

Phoenix firefighters worked to put out a fire in a commercial kitchen vent system and prevented extension of the fire to the remainder of the building.

When firefighters arrived at the resort just after 11:30 a.m., they found smoke coming from the roof of a large two-story building that has a large restaurant and kitchen on the first floor and guest rooms on the second floor.

Firefighters found evidence of a stove fire, which was out, but also found that the vent system that travels through the ceiling, second floor, and attic had sustained a great deal of heat.

Crews began overhaul operations to extinguish smoldering insulation around the vent system and prevent extension into any structural members of the building.

No injuries were reported.

"We're very grateful to the Phoenix Fire Department for how quickly they got here," said a spokesman for the resort.

Resort restaurant Prado is closed right now, but a spokesman tells us they expect to open it again soon. The rest of the property is open for business.

The evacuation was lifted and guests returned to their rooms. Some guests were relocated to rooms in other buildings.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.