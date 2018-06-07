Consumer Reports reveals best June dealsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
Mesa PD releases body-cam video of police beating man
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.More >
In one of the videos, there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, which includes what led up to the three officers and one sergeant to start hitting the man.More >
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Crews recover body after person reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake
Crews recover body after person reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department has recovered the body of a man who reportedly dove into Tempe Town Lake late Wednesday night.More >
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department has recovered the body of a man who reportedly dove into Tempe Town Lake late Wednesday night.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died.More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day
Man suspected of groping 13-year-old girl at Phoenix resort was detained and released same day
Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl at a resort in Phoenix.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
VIDEO: Adorable newborn Lynx cubs at Austrian zoo
VIDEO: Adorable newborn Lynx cubs at Austrian zoo
The Vienna Zoo in Austria has announced the birth of two new lynx cubs! Here’s a look at the newborns.More >
The Vienna Zoo in Austria has announced the birth of two new lynx cubs! Here’s a look at the newborns.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix-area teens try out emergency service work
VIDEO: Phoenix-area teens try out emergency service work
Dozens of Valley teens are getting a feel for what it's like to be a first responder. Story: https://bit.ly/2sIEbt2More >
Dozens of Valley teens are getting a feel for what it's like to be a first responder. Story: https://bit.ly/2sIEbt2More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Volunteer Pays It Forward to Mesa thrift shop owner helping domestic violence victims
Volunteer Pays It Forward to Mesa thrift shop owner helping domestic violence victims
The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa.More >
The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
VIDEO: Mesa PD officers on leave after another use of force incident
Two Mesa police officers are on leave after body-cam video was released officers using force on a teenag armed robbery suspect.More >
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
VIDEO: Man hit and kicked by Mesa police speaks about incident
The man in the center of a suspected police brutality case in Mesa said a few things to reporters on Thursday but his lawyers did most of the talking.More >
WATCH (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): Body-cam video of officers arresting two teens in Mesa
WATCH (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE): Body-cam video of officers arresting two teens in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of officers taking an armed robbery suspect into custody. Two officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.More >
The Mesa Police Department released body camera video of officers taking an armed robbery suspect into custody. Two officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.More >
FULL VIDEO: 1 body camera video of police punching and hitting man in Mesa]
FULL VIDEO: 1 body camera video of police punching and hitting man in Mesa]
The Mesa Police Department released this body camera video from one of the officers involved in the punching and kicking of a man at an apartment complex.More >
The Mesa Police Department released this body camera video from one of the officers involved in the punching and kicking of a man at an apartment complex.More >