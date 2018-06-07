Consumer Reports reveals best June deals

Dinnerware is usually the cheapest in June. (Source: 3TV)

According to Consumer Reports, electric trimmers are easier to maneuver and are better for light duty landscaping.

Gas and battery trimmers tend to be more powerful.

Consumer Reports say drills come as either heavy duty, general use or light duty so decide which one is best for you.

Make sure you look at something called the drill chuck which is the three-pronged chuck that secures the drill bit.

The bigger the chuck, the more powerful the drill.

Gym memberships usually go on sale during June. That's because people aren't around due to vacations and gyms try to bring people in. So, start looking for bargains.

And finally, dinnerware is usually the cheapest in June. That's because now is when so many people get married and stores will be trying to lure you in for gift ideas. They do that by slashing dinnerware prices.

