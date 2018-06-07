Scottsdale PD Asst. Chief talks about hunt for suspect in Valley killing spree

Scottsdale Assistant Police Chief Rich Slavin spoke to Arizona's Family Thursday morning about the hunt for the suspect who killed six people last week.

Police were able to find the suspect, Dwight Jones, in a hotel room in Scottsdale on Monday. After attempted negotiations, Jones shot and killed himself.

Slavin said he believed if they had not tracked him down, Jones would have continued killing.

"My personal opinion is that he was not done," Slavin said on Good Morning Arizona.

Slavin said authorities had a list of people connected to Jones who were under protection if police were not able to find him.

Police linked Jones to the homicides of six people, all but two were related to his 2010 divorce.

The two unrelated victims were identified as 70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-year-old Bryon Thomas of Fountain Hills.

Slavin said the only connection between Simmons and Jones they could find was that the two were friends who would occasionally play tennis together.

Investigators found that Simmons and Jones had lunch about a month prior to the killings. Slavin said at that lunch, Jones had asked to borrow money from Simmons but she said no.

"I don't know if that speaks to the motive here or not. I don't think we'll ever really know," Slavin said.

At this point in the investigation police are working to tie up any loose ends. Slavin said they have eliminated any co-conspirators.

