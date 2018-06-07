As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, June 7

Gilbert's "Taste About"

"Taste-About" Downtown Gilbert is a food, wine, craft beer and spirit tasting event

throughout the streets of downtown Gilbert, Arizona. Guest will walk to

participating locations for a taste of the best that downtown Gilbert has to offer

Who: Az Food & Wine and Az Food & Beer with these participating locations:

Postino, Barrio Queen, Lolo's Chicken & Waffles, Nico, Pomo Pizzeria, Zinburger,

Sushi Brokers, Liberty Market, Brass Tap, Whiskey Row, and OHSO

When: Thursday June 7th from 6pm to 9pm

Where: Throughout Downtown Gilbert from restaurant to restaurant.

Location:

Brass Tap - Check In

5771, 313 N Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, Arizona 85234

For more information: https://www.azfoodandwine.com/events/gilbert-1/beer-festival/taste-about-downtown-gilbert/

Annual Prowl & Play and the Phoenix Zoo

It's a bird…it's a plane...it's Superhero Prowl & Play! Get ready to unleash your superpowers for an epic night of character meet & greets, live music, games, crafts and wild water slides!

Saturday, June 9, 2018

5:30pm- 8:30 p.m.

$10 general public, $8 Zoo members



Activities:

Superhero Training Academy get a crash course in being a masked crusader at the Spidey Jump Wall, Hulk Smash, Lava Pit Escape and more!

Be a Superhero for the Sea and help us celebrate World Ocean's Day!

Superhero Meet & Greets

Super Critters Unite! Up-close Animal Discoveries

Water Slides at Lakeside Lawn

Arch Enemy Water Targets

Mask-making Craft Station

Superhero Tattoos

Safari Cruiser rides 'til dusk *

Camel and carousel rides *

And more!

*Additional fees apply

Activities subject to change without notice.

For more information: http://www.phoenixzoo.org/event-items/superhero/

Phoenix Zoo | Arizona Center for Nature Conservation

455 N. Galvin Parkway |Phoenix, AZ 85008

Phone: (602) 286-3800

The Arizona Bridal Show

The Arizona Bridal Show, America's Largest Bridal Show is returning to the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, Sunday, June 10th, 2018.

Thousands of brides and their entourages will attend the 1-day expo to create their signature weddings with cutting-edge ideas from over 400 of the valley's top wedding experts. Couples can plan their entire wedding in one day and enjoy award-winning cuisine from Arizona's top wedding chefs.

Runway shows presented by American Furniture Warehouse will feature the Valley's premier bridal boutiques displaying hundreds of designer wedding gowns on sale, with up to 80% off Bride & Bridesmaid Gowns, Veils, Shoes, and Accessories.

The hottest trends for 2018 & 2019 will be highlighted at the show. Trends in wedding gowns include illusion necklines, bodices, and backs, 3-D textural trends with sheer cut outs, sleeves either full length or Â¾ length, capes (wear for ceremony and remove for the reception), corsets, deep v-necklines, low backs, and off the shoulder.

Trends in bridesmaid dresses include two-piece bridesmaid dresses to mix and match, sheer fabrics, off the shoulder, cap sleeves, and tiered skirts. Popular colors for 2018 include rose gold, mauve, dusty blues, cranberry, and blue-gray.

One lucky couple will even win the Ultimate Wedding Giveaway, everything from invitations to the venue, all sponsored by some of the area's most prestigious wedding vendors.

The one-day event, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center Sunday, June 10th, 2018 will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $12.00 per person at the door. For more information, discounted tickets, or to register to become an exhibitor, visit www.ArizonaBridalShow.com.

The Garden Guy: Mesa Urban Garden

$80 gets you all the water you want and a 10 x 10 plot of earth to garden to your hearts content!

The Mesa Urban Garden provides everything you need to start your garden. Each raised garden plot is already established with premium planting soil integrated into the native soil for deep plant growth. As part of the rental, each garden plot will receive a water timer, all the necessary irrigation piping, gardening tips, and classes. There will be a Mesa Urban Garden Coordinator on site to assist you with your plot assignment and setup. All you need to worry about is what you plan to grow. Mesa Urban Garden is a community of amazing people and resources.

For more information: http://mesaurbangarden.org/

Mesa Urban Community Garden

212 East 1st Avenue

Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: (602) 370-4459

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Delicious manly eats from High & Rye

High & Rye opened at High Street in March. It serves delicious family-style comfort food such as barbecue brisket, fried chicken, and ribs along with a dozen sides like cheesy grits, cole slaw, biscuits, and jalapeno cornbread. The menu features appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and plated entrees for one if sharing food isn't your thing.

The restaurant also features an impressive whiskey selection along with a full wine list and twenty beers on draft. Their bar program focuses on spirits with a fun custom menu allowing guests to "Make your own Manhattan" option. And for entertainment, High & Rye has live music every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm.

High & Rye is open at 3PM daily with brunch on the weekends.

For more information: www.highandryeaz.com

High & Rye

Located at High Street in Phoenix

5310 E High Street, #100

Phone: (480) 634-4143

Tara at the Movies: Oceans’ 8

For more information on Ocean's 8 visit: http://www.oceans8movie.com/

Jana Bommersbach new novel, thedeadgirlinthevacantlot

Like most Americans, Phoenix investigative reporter Joya Bonner knows nothing about the world of sex trafficking; thinks it's a problem reserved for somewhere far off. Thailand. Russia.

To find it's alive and thriving in her own backyard of Phoenix, Arizona city that holds a special place in this world, and not in a good way slaps Joya in the face: her 15-year-old honorary niece disappears in Phoenix; a 13-year-old from her hometown in North Dakota goes missing, and there's that pitiful dead girl in the vacant lot. Have they all been sucked into the sex-slave underworld? And can Joya save them?

This is the foundation of Jana Bommersbach's explosive new novel, thedeadgirlinthevacantlot.

This book combines a riveting fictional story with the reality that is ripped from today's headlines. The story revolves around the real-life world of Backpage.com, the internet website that Congress calls an "online brothel"--a website created in 2004 by Phoenix New Times and its founders, Mike Lacey and Jim Larkin. The men are currently awaiting trial after an Arizona federal grand jury this April issued a 93-count indictment against them.

This book includes an extensive "end notes" section that details the facts and personalities of this world both from those exploiting youngsters for prostitution and those who have long fought to stop it. We learn of efforts by Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Cindy McCain, wife of Arizona Senator John McCain. We hear from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the attorneys general from nearly all 50 states, as well as victims who have fought back against Back page.

To learn more about her book visit: https://janabommersbach.com/1620-2/

