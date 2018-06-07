Annual 'Prowl & Play' returns Saturday at Phoenix Zoo

The annual "Prowl & Play" at the Phoenix Zoo is returning this Saturday for a full day of family fun. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

The annual "Prowl & Play" at the Phoenix Zoo is returning this Saturday for a full day of family fun.

The theme this year is superheroes so get ready to unleash your superpowers for a night full of character meet and greets, live music, games, crafts and water slides.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

The Prowl & Play is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. Tickets are $10 to the general public and $8 for Zoo members.

One fun activity includes a superhero training academy where kids get a crash course in being a masked crusader at the "Spidey Jump Wall," "Hulk Smash," "Lava Pit Escape" and more.

Other activities:

Be a superhero for the sea and help celebrate World Ocean's Day

Superhero meet and greet

Super critters unite! Up-close animal discoveries

Water slides at Lakeside Lawn

Archenemy water targets

Mask-making craft station

Superhero tattoos

More!

For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.