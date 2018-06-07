Downtown Gilbert hosts 'Taste About' a food, wine and beer tasting event

The City of Gilbert will host a 'Taste About' event Thursday night through the streets of downtown. The tasting event features food, wine, craft beer and spirits from local restaurants.

Guests will walk to participating locations for a taste of the best that downtown Gilbert has to offer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is put on by AZ Food & Wine and AZ Food & Beer who partnered with participating locations including:

The event brings the outdoor food festival into each restaurants' own kitchen so guests can experience the ambiance along with food and drinks. There will also be live music at various venues as well as live painting.

Check-in will start at Brass Tap where guests will receive their passes for the event and begin their taste-about adventure. All participating locations are within walking distance of each other.

Tickets are $35 and include all tastings of food, wine, beer, and one raffle ticket for the possibility to win a live painting from AZ Food and Wine and AZ Food and Beer's very own artist Katia Von Kral (Art by KVK). Tickets can be purchased online here.

