Officer strikes armed suspect with vehicle, Tempe police say

A Tempe police officer struck a suspect with his car after the man attempted to pull a handgun out of his waistband Wednesday night, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force was in the area of Calle San Angelo and Cll Batoua in Guadalupe to apprehend a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault which occurred on May 6.

The task force located the suspect but during the apprehension by the contact vehicle, the suspect attempted to pull out a handgun, police said.

A responding Tempe police officer in another vehicle struck the suspect with his vehicle to disrupt his behavior.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

