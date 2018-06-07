Recovery mission underway for person who reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake

So far, they have been unable to locate anyone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department is searching for a man who reportedly dove into Tempe Town Lake late Wednesday night.

A little after 8 p.m., 911 received a report of someone who may have jumped off the bridge over Tempe Town Lake, said Tempe fire spokesman Hans Silberschlag.

A rescue crew and dive team responded, along with a helicopter to search for the reported person.

So far, they have been unable to locate anyone, said Silberschlag.

A witness stated that a bike was thrown over the bridge and the person jumped in after it.

The dive team did find a bike, however, they are not sure if it belongs to the person or is just another random bike in Tempe Town Lake, said Silberschlag.

They are treating this as a recovery mission at this point but are not sure if a person is in the water or not.

Rescue crews will reconvene Thursday morning after 8 a.m. to resume the search.

