377 Fire 55% contained, 2 firefighters suffer minor injuries

Firefighters have been able to gain the upper hand against a wildfire in central Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire officials announced on Wednesday night crews are getting the upper hand against a wildfire in central-northeastern Arizona.

The 377 Fire is now 55 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

It's burned 4,833 acres 5 miles northeast of Heber-Overgaard. Crews had said yesterday the fire was at about 5,100 acres.

Officials said two firefighters on the firelines suffered minor injuries while battling the flames on Wednesday. They were taken to the hospital and then released.

There are 280 people assigned to the fire and crews are expected to face temperatures in the high 80s with wind gusts at 30 mph and humidity down to 7 percent, officials said.

State Route 377 is still closed from Holbrook to the State Route 277 Junction. State Route 277 was reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuation order for people in Despain Ranch was lifted on Wednesday morning.

The wildfire was made up of a bunch of smaller brush fires before merging. Deputies said the fires were ignited by sparks from a trailer part being dragged by a semi-truck. Troopers found and stopped the driver and the truck was placed out of service, DPS said.

