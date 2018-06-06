Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund

A Phoenix-area senior citizen and a family member had to cancel their dream vacation due to an emergency. But they say they couldn’t seem to get their money back even though they purchased travel insurance. 

“We were not getting anywhere and that was the sad part,” said Anna Bliss. 

Since 3 On Your Side got involved, Bliss says things have really turned around for her.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Bliss explained how she and her cousin named Dorothy had purchased a trip to Peru through a company called Best Peru Tours. They also bought their airfare through an online company called CheapOair.

The trip including airfare was around $3,200 for both women. But a month before the big trip, Bliss’s cousin was in a terrible car accident.

“They had told us that Dorothy might be paralyzed,” said Bliss.  

As a result, they couldn't go on their trip and canceled. Now, the good news is they both purchased travel insurance just in case something happened.

However, getting their money refunded, they say wasn't happening.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and that's when things started to happen.

“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Bliss. 

Best Peru Tours helped Bliss and her cousin file the insurance claims and as a result, they each received a check for around $900, which is what they paid.

As for CheapOair, they also resolved the issue by telling Bliss and her cousin that refund checks are on the way.

“She apologized for how we had been treated through CheapOair and they will be sending us a check for the entire amount of our airfare.” 

Bliss says she couldn't be happier. She and her cousin will be getting all of their money back, about $3,200 total and say it only happened after they contacted 3 On Your Side.  

“$3,200 is a big chunk of change and that's what we weren't getting back before until 3 On Your Side got involved. I'm grateful to 3 On Your Side for that.”

Bliss says they will use the money to reschedule their trip once her cousin is feeling better. 

