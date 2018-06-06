Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refundPosted: Updated:
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.More >
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
