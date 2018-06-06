Tennis coach remembers Fountain Hills woman who played tennis with killing spree suspect

While Wightman is still working through painful emotions asking why this would happen to somebody so kind, he knows she's full of life in heaven. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mary Simmons may have been 70 years old, but to tennis coach Scott Wightman, age was just a number.

“She was 70 going on 35. You would never know. I wanted to be like her when I’m 70 years old and being able to compete like that,” said Wightman. “She put her heart in everything she did. She was a class act.”

Simmons and her boyfriend Bryon Thomas were the last victims in Dwight Jones' killing rampage, shot to death in their Fountain Hills home Saturday, according to police. And for days, investigators hadn't been able to find a connection between Jones and the couple, until Wednesday, when they announced Jones had played tennis with Simmons at local parks for the last four to five years.

“Right now that's basically the only connection we have for them. A lot of this doesn’t make sense,” said Ofc. Kevin Watts, with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Wightman said he first found out about Simmons' death from her tennis team, a group of women he had been coaching for years.

“They said, ‘That’s our Mary.’ And I said, 'You’ve got to be kidding.' And my gut dropped,” said Wightman.

Wightman said when he learned Jones was the suspect, he was shocked.

“I have never heard that name before. No,” said Wightman.

While he's still working through painful emotions asking why this would happen to somebody so kind, he knows she's full of life in heaven.

“I’m sure they’re waiting in line up there to be able to play with Mary,” said Wightman.

He said he may have been her coach, but it was Simmons who taught him how to live with unwavering gratitude and love.

“Thanks for letting me into your world. And thanks for letting me feel like part of your family,” said Wightman.

