Federal focus on immigration may be good news for other criminals

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona prosecuted more cases than any other U.S. Attorney’s Office in the country last year.

But the office also declined to prosecute more cases than any other U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to data provided by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, with Syracuse University.

According to the data, the Arizona office prosecuted 18,724 criminal cases last year. Of those cases, 15,528 were immigration-related. And while the office declined prosecution in just 3 percent of the immigration cases forwarded by federal agents, the declination rate for cases forwarded by other federal law enforcement agencies was much higher.

TRAC data show prosecutors rejected 35 percent of the cases forwarded by the ATF, 41 percent of the cases forwarded by the DEA and 44 percent of the cases forwarded by the FBI.

Local and federal law enforcement officials who spoke to CBS 5 Investigates say they are frustrated by how difficult it can be to get federal prosecutors to take their cases. Some believe the declination rate is so because federal prosecutors in Arizona are ordered to take so many immigration cases.

“The number of immigration cases is clearly driving the lack of resources to do other important cases,” said Paul Charlton, who is the former U.S. Attorney for Arizona. “And you can name any number of other crimes that would be included in ‘other important cases’ - public corruption, child sex abuse cases,” he said.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is committed to the pursuit of all readily-provable cases that are presented for prosecution,” wrote Cosme Lopez, who is a spokesman for the office, in an emailed response to questions sent by CBS 5 Investigates. “We are currently emphasizing the prosecution of all readily-provable immigration offenses, but not to the exclusion of our other prosecution priorities,” he wrote.

Lopez wrote that he strongly disagrees with the premise that the office has a high declination rate, or that any declinations are caused by a focus on immigration.

The email stated that Lopez suspects the conclusions are based on “erroneous assumptions that are embedded in the particular statistical database” CBS 5 Investigates used for this story.

TRAC is a program connected to Syracuse University, which uses the Freedom of Information Act to collect data on federal law enforcement and judicial proceedings.

The organization website states, “The purpose of TRAC is to provide the American people — and institutions of oversight such as Congress, news organizations, public interest groups, businesses, scholars and lawyers — with comprehensive information about staffing, spending, and enforcement activities of the federal government.”

Last month, TRAC released a report that showed federal prosecutions for white-collar crimes had dropped to a 20-year low. Last week, the organization released another report that stated prosecutions of illegal border crossers had jumped 60 percent since January.

Last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a formal policy to charge every illegal border crosser with a federal crime. Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen traveled to Nogales, Arizona and made a similar pledge.

“We will refer every criminal border crosser to the Department of Justice for prosecution,” Nielsen said.

But Charlton, who was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona by President George W. Bush, says that mandating zero-tolerance policies in one area always lead to deficiencies in other areas.

“If you’re going to say we are going to dedicate more resources toward misdemeanor immigration cases, we’re going to own the fact that we are no longer going after, to the highest degree possible, felony public corruption cases, felony homicides, felony child sex abuse cases,” Charlton said.

A review of TRAC data shows federal prosecutors in Arizona have declined to prosecute nearly 600 cases so far this year, from agencies ranging from the FBI and Secret Service to Customs and Border Protection and the National Park Service.

Despite the fact that the District of Arizona prosecutes more cases than any other district in the country, the Arizona office has no acting or appointed U.S. Attorney. In fact, Arizona is the only district without an acting or appointed U.S. Attorney, which means most major cases, prosecutions or priority decisions come from Washington.

“The decision whether and when to appoint a new U.S. Attorney is the prerogative of the Administration. In the interim, our office continues to faithfully implement the Department of Justice’s enforcement policies and priorities as to immigration, violent crime, national security, health care fraud, financial fraud and illegal drugs,” wrote Lopez in the email to CBS 5 Investigates.

