Phoenix-area teens get taste of emergency service work

Dozens of Valley teens are getting a feel for what it's like to be a first responder.

It's part of the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy, run by the Scottsdale police and fire departments.

The teens are learning various techniques used by emergency service workers, from basic first aid, to riot control, to firefighting skills.

While the program might be an exciting experience for the teens, it's also a way to ensure there's a steady flow of recruits ready to get in the drivers seat and answer the call.

"We have had a lot of kids that have graduated, joined explorer posts, gotten more experience, and have done very very well with our agency and other agencies," said Lori Schmidt, a spokeswoman for Scottsdale Fire Department.

One of the teens attending the academy said it was a chance to walk in her parents footsteps.

"I feel like it's my duty to help others," said Solace Zobel, whose parents are both police officers.

"I love hearing stories about them going to work and everything, and I've always been super interested in criminal justice."

This is the 12th year of the teen academy.

The teen recruits will attend a graduation ceremony at the end of the week.

