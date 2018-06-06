Phoenix-area teens get taste of emergency service work

Phoenix-area teens get taste of emergency service workPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa police sergeant, 3 officers on leave after beating video
Mesa police sergeant, 3 officers on leave after beating video
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.More >
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.More >
Burglars hit home of murdered Fountain Hills couple
Burglars hit home of murdered Fountain Hills couple
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says burglars hit the home of the Fountain Hills couple found murdered Monday morning.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says burglars hit the home of the Fountain Hills couple found murdered Monday morning.More >
Man left for 49 days in impound lot could've survived with medical attention, attorney say
Man left for 49 days in impound lot could've survived with medical attention, attorney say
Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.More >
Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.More >
Fountain Hills couple killed in shooting spree were friends with shooter
Fountain Hills couple killed in shooting spree were friends with shooter
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
18-year-old met by gun when he tried to rape friend's mom at sleepover, police say
18-year-old met by gun when he tried to rape friend's mom at sleepover, police say
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >
Scottsdale counselor learning she was intended target of spree killer
Scottsdale counselor learning she was intended target of spree killer
Karen Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.More >
Karen Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.More >
Phoenix man accused of appalling acts of violence against stepchildren
Phoenix man accused of appalling acts of violence against stepchildren
A Phoenix father has been arrested for child abuse in connection with dozens of alleged acts of violence against his stepchildren.More >
A Phoenix father has been arrested for child abuse in connection with dozens of alleged acts of violence against his stepchildren.More >
UPDATE: Human-caused 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 5,148 acres
UPDATE: Human-caused 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 5,148 acres
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
Children found chained in backyard celebrate adoption
Children found chained in backyard celebrate adoption
"I just really am honored to be able to do this for these children, to give them a safe place that they know they can lay their heads down and not worry about having the problems that they had before," Allen Shaw said.More >
"I just really am honored to be able to do this for these children, to give them a safe place that they know they can lay their heads down and not worry about having the problems that they had before," Allen Shaw said.More >
Quick-moving fire destroys Phoenix strip mall
Quick-moving fire destroys Phoenix strip mall
A Phoenix strip mall went up in flames Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a business center at 32nd Street and Oak.More >
A Phoenix strip mall went up in flames Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a business center at 32nd Street and Oak.More >
Into thin air: Lava flows claim Hawaii's largest lake in a matter of hours
Into thin air: Lava flows claim Hawaii's largest lake in a matter of hours
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mesa officers beating man
VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mesa officers beating man
Surveillance video from a Mesa apartment complex shows what many are calling excessive force by police against one man.More >
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Mesa police beat man at apartment complex
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Mesa police beat man at apartment complex
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.More >
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.More >
RAW VIDEO: Body camera video of violent encounter with man (WARNING: Graphic language)
RAW VIDEO: Body camera video of violent encounter with man (WARNING: Graphic language)
Police released body camera videos of an incident where three police officers and a sergeant started punching and kicking a man at an apartment complex. This is the first 2 minutes of the video.More >
Police released body camera videos of an incident where three police officers and a sergeant started punching and kicking a man at an apartment complex. This is the first 2 minutes of the video.More >
Fan catches foul ball in her beer cup, chugs beer
Fan catches foul ball in her beer cup, chugs beer
Watch her stand and raise her cup --as the crowd roared in laughter and applause. (CNN)More >
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
Authorities say70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-yer-old Byron Thomas were found dead in their Fountain Hills home. Police say suspect Dwight Jones was already on their radar when he had been seen driving in this area in Fountain Hills in his gold Mercedes.More >
AMAZING VIDEO: Neighbor captures terrifying moment when mother tossed baby from burning apartment building into man's arms below
AMAZING VIDEO: Neighbor captures terrifying moment when mother tossed baby from burning apartment building into man's arms below
Neighbors caught the incredible and terrifying moment on camera when a mother had tossed her baby from a burning apartments into the waiting arms of a man on the ground below. (Video provided by JaQuwan Brooks).More >
Neighbors caught the incredible and terrifying moment on camera when a mother had tossed her baby from a burning apartments into the waiting arms of a man on the ground below. (Video provided by JaQuwan Brooks).More >