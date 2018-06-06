Deadly shooting spree renews calls for stricter gun laws

A deadly shooting spree that ended last week with six people dead over a four-day period has renewed calls for state leaders to take action to curb gun violence.

The suspected killer, Dwight Jones, had a history of domestic violence and mental illness, according to his 2009 divorce records.

Still, Thomas Mangan with the Phoenix Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Jones was legally allowed to possess firearms.

Federal authorities are still investigating how Jones got his hands on the pistol used in at least three of the slayings.

But given Jones' history, Rep. Randy Freise, a Democrat from Tucson, said Jones should have never been able to legally purchase a weapon.

"If we had some of the legislation that we were proposing, those avenues might have been in place to remove those weapons from his possession," Friese said.

Friese introduced several pieces of gun legislation this year that never received a vote or a committee hearing in the Republican-run Legislature.

Passing gun legislation is easier said than done at the Arizona Capitol.

Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, failed to pass a bill making it easier to take guns away from people like Jones, who pose a threat to themselves or others.

The governor has said he will attempt to pass legislation next year if he's re-elected in the fall.

