Phoenix-area killer used gun he legally owned despite arrest, police say

Police say the killer of six people in the Phoenix area, including a prominent forensic psychiatrist who testified against the shooter in a divorce case years ago, used a gun that he legally owned despite a previous domestic violence arrest.

Thomas Mangan, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, said Tuesday that a .40-caliber Glock handgun owned by suspect Dwight Lamon Jones was linked to some of the attacks.

Records show Jones was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2009 but the status of the case was unclear.

Mangan said the incident didn’t legally prevent Jones from buying the gun that has been recovered by authorities.

Investigators are still examining remnants from Jones’ room at the extended-stay hotel where he shot and killed himself.

Police said they had probable cause to link all six killings to Jones, and some of the victims were connected to his 2010 divorce.

Two victims were paralegals for a law firm that represented Jones’ wife in their divorce case, one was a psychiatrist who testified against Jones in court in the divorce case and the fourth was a marriage-and-divorce counselor apparently was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Police say the two victims found dead in a Fountain Hills home were friends of Jones, apparently not connected to his divorce. Simmons and Jones met four or five years ago through tennis and would occasionally meet to play at local parks.

Police said Jones spent hours online griping about his ex-wife and the family court system.

Jones spoke in a series of YouTube videos posted in May about the judge, counselor and forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, one of Jones’ victims.

Pitt, who assisted in the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado, was called a “scumbag” in one of the videos.

