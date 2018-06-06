Make-A-Wish gives 7-year-old Arizona girl furry best friend

Gigi, 7, has a new best friend thanks to Make-a-Wish Arizona (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gigi was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition and had one wish, to have a new best friend. Make-A-Wish Arizona granted that wish with a new puppy, whom Gigi named Meeko.

The duo made their red-carpet debut Wednesday as Gigi took Meeko to Banfield for the puppy's first checkup. (She passed with flying colors.)

Clad in a white doctor's coat made just for her, Gigi, 7, got to help the vet check Meeko over.

[MORE: Pet and animal news]

Make-A-Wish Arizona partnered with Banfield to gift Gigi with a wellness plan for Meeko. The plan includes all preventative care the dog needs, including unlimited office visits, routine vaccines and de-worming.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children ages 2 1/2 to 18 who have critical illnesses. The organization was founded in Phoenix in 1980 but grew quickly. By 2017, more than 285,000 children have been granted wishes.

"Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness," explains the organization's website, Wish.org. "In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. We believe a wish experience can be a game-changer."

Grace Lynn Whited of Modesto, CA is one of the thousands of kids hoping to have a wish granted -- just like Gigi. You can be part of her wish! Just watch the video below to see how.

[VIDEO: Make-a-Wish child 'Amazing Grace' wants cards!]

MORE MAKE-A-WISH STORIES

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.