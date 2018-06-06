Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

King’s Chef
1863 N. Stapley Drive
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:
Food not date marked
Raw pork ribs stored over tomatoes

Zipps Sports Grill
14148 N. 100th Street
Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:
An Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing up
Toxic chemicals not labeled

Nishikawa
3141 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Pork and chicken not kept at proper temperature
An Employee handled raw chicken then didn't wash hands

AA Ozzy Bakery
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
Bottles of bleach stored over mushrooms. 
The establishment was cooking pancakes in the mall hallway without a hand wash sink. 
Pastry fillings stored under a hand wash sink.

Dean’s List – Perfect Health inspection scores

Venice Pizza
4645 W. Maryland Avenue
Glendale
85301

Del Taco
4101 N. 67th Avenue
Phoenix
85033

Star Donuts
14155 W. Bell Road
Surprise
85374

Barrio Brewing Company
5803 S. Sossaman Road
Mesa
85212

Filliberto’s Mexican Food
3940 N. 107th Avenue
Avondale
85392

