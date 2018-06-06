Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations

Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
CLOSE CALL: Pipe punches through driver's windshield on Loop 202 in Tempe
The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.More >
Man sentenced to death in 'evil' torture killing of eight-year-old boy
Gabriel was taken to a hospital in May 2013 when he stopped breathing. He had a cracked skull and broken ribs, with B.B. pellets in his lung and groin.More >
CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Mesa PD: 2 officers on leave due to use of force investigation involving teen
There is a new use-of-force incident involving the Mesa Police Department and this involves a 15-year-old boy.More >
Maricopa County animal shelter at 'critical capacity,' offering free adoptions this weekend
The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's shelters are both in "red zone" conditions, prompting a free adoption weekend this Saturday and Sunday.More >
SC animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies on the side of the road
A Midlands animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies for dead along a Pelion roadway in 90-degree heat earlier this week and where the mother dogs are.More >
Mesa man punched by police on video speaks out about incident
The man seen on video being punched by Mesa police told his side of the story Thursday.More >
Reports: Alligator drags woman walking her dogs into pond in Florida
Police say divers are searching a Florida pond after a witness said an alligator attacked a woman walking her dogs and dragged her into the water.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
VIDEO: 'It's unacceptable.' Mesa PD Chief addresses two recent use of force incidents
Mesa's top police officer addressed media in a press conference Friday to speak about recent incidents involving his department's officers and their use of force policy. [FULL STORY: https://bit.ly/2xVQDvA]More >
Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
'Chedda Bandit' bank robbery suspect arrested in Phoenix area
Authorities arrested a man in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Valley.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
