Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

King’s Chef

1863 N. Stapley Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Food not date marked

Raw pork ribs stored over tomatoes

Zipps Sports Grill

14148 N. 100th Street

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

An Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing up

Toxic chemicals not labeled

Nishikawa

3141 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Pork and chicken not kept at proper temperature

An Employee handled raw chicken then didn't wash hands

AA Ozzy Bakery

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Bottles of bleach stored over mushrooms.

The establishment was cooking pancakes in the mall hallway without a hand wash sink.

Pastry fillings stored under a hand wash sink.

Dean’s List – Perfect Health inspection scores

Venice Pizza

4645 W. Maryland Avenue

Glendale

85301

Del Taco

4101 N. 67th Avenue

Phoenix

85033

Star Donuts

14155 W. Bell Road

Surprise

85374

Barrio Brewing Company

5803 S. Sossaman Road

Mesa

85212

Filliberto’s Mexican Food

3940 N. 107th Avenue

Avondale

85392

